Texas senior Jahdae Barron's confidence backed by film study, on-field highlights

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron celebrates his interception early in the Alabama game, which set up a Longhorns field goal. He's the team's second-leading tackler and has become one of the voices of the Texas defense.

Texas senior defensive back Jahdae Barron does not lack confidence.

"Yeah, he's real confident," wide receiver Xavier Worthy said this week with a laugh.

That confidence was on full display in the wake of a 34-24 win at Alabama on Sept. 9. After the win, Barron posted on his social media platforms, "Jim Thorpe I’m coming for you." He has since pinned that proclamation to his profile on X, formerly Twitter.

The Thorpe Award is given annually to the best defensive back in college football. Former Longhorns Michael Huff and Aaron Ross won it in 2005 and 2006. No UT players were listed on the Thorpe Award's preseason watch list this year, but Barron had no problem with inserting himself into the conversation.

"I love myself, and obviously I speak highly of myself, so why not?" Barron said a few days later. "I've been underrated, but that's not going to stop me to work. I feel that I'm one of the best DBs in the country. I can play inside and tackle, and I can also go outside on the island and go cover."

Added defensive back Jerrin Thompson: "I think one thing that stands out about Jahdae is he's got a swagger to him and he plays very finesse in that way. It just fits him at that nickel position, and he just makes the position look so easy being true to himself."

"I love myself, and obviously I speak highly of myself, so why not?" Jahdae Barron says of his push to win the Thorpe Award.

Now, it is easier to talk big when you can back it up, and Barron has done just that since he arrived at Texas in 2020. As a freshman, he scored on a blocked punt against Texas Tech. Last season he returned an interception for a touchdown against UTSA and turned a fumble into six points against TCU.

This season, he ranks second on the team with his 17 tackles. The one interception that he's recorded set up a first-quarter field goal in the win over Alabama. He received a coverage grade of 91.6 from PFF for the way he played against Wyoming on Sept. 16, and that was the highest grade the publication gave a safety last week.

Coming up big in big situations

After the Longhorns upended Wyoming, UT coach Steve Sarkisian made sure to single out Barron in his postgame press conference. He reiterated that shout-out at his weekly press conference Monday and applauded the player for making "a couple tremendous plays." Sarkisian was referencing the four third-down stops that Barron made in the 31-10 win.

Three times during the clash with the Cowboys — on a third-and-5, a third-and-4 and a third-and-3 — Barron tackled a Wyoming receiver short of the first-down marker. One of those featured Barron peeling off a block to hammer Wyoming's Wyatt Wieland. Barron also broke up a pass on a third-and-8 in Texas territory.

"His third-down stops, I feel like that kind of wakes us up and shows that we need to start getting ourselves together," Worthy said. "He had three, four third-down stops, and that brought the momentum to the team."

Barron calls himself a student of the game. When watching film, he likes to study minute details such as a quarterback's cadence or the splits taken by the opposing receivers. Barron said his study habits have only gotten better since UT hired Terry Joseph as its defensive passing game coordinator ahead of the 2021 season.

Getting into the mind of a quarterback

How has that work in the film room helped Barron on the field? Take the interception against Alabama, for example.

Ahead of the game, Barron took notice of a play that Alabama ran and jotted down the word "steal" in his notebook. Barron said that Alabama then pulled that play out for its fourth offensive snap and picked up a first down on a 12-yard catch. Three plays later, Barron diagnosed that the Crimson Tide were running a similar play — albeit out of a different formation — and he was able to bait Jalen Milroe into a turnover.

Barron later told reporters that he wrote down the word "steal" because he noticed that Alabama liked to run variations of that play. "If they run it a lot, OK, I'm going to steal it, let you run it a few times," he explained.

"It's kind of like Floyd Mayweather," Barron said. "Floyd Mayweather, he plays with ’em the first four rounds, and then he knows, and then he counters."

Wyoming wide receiver Wyatt Wieland is tackled by Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23) and defensive end Barryn Sorrell in the second quarter Saturday.

Barron also relies on instinct. On one of the third-down plays against Wyoming, he quickly noticed that tight end Treyton Welch wasn't going to put much effort into blocking UT defensive end Barryn Sorrell. "He tried to bluff block, but I know if your face mask is not on the man's chest, it's a fake block, so I kind of just kept my read," Barron said. He immediately tackled Welch for a 2-yard gain on a third-and-4 attempt.

"One of the higher football IQs on our team, and his ability to diagnose what's coming and then trust his instincts and go make plays really shines through," Sarkisian said. "It's not by chance; it's not by luck that he makes plays. He does his studying, he has prepared for the ballgame, and then when he sees something and he knows it, he goes for it; he cuts it loose. In turn, he makes some really big plays for us, and he does it with a really physical nature."

Barron spent this week studying for UT's Big 12 opener against Baylor. While he was a senior at nearby Connally High, he actually signed with the Bears but was released from his letter of intent after Matt Rhule left Waco for the NFL. When asked this week if he ever thinks about what might have been at Baylor, Barron simply replied, "I have this plan, and God did it."

Baylor (1-2) enters this weekend averaging 418 yards of offense per game. The Bears are averaging 251.7 passing yards per game and 4.6 yards per rushing attempt. Their 24.7-point average ranks 11th in the Big 12 and 91st nationally.

Saturday's game

No. 3 Texas (2-0, 0-0) at Baylor (1-2, 0-0), 6:30 p.m., McLane Stadium in Waco, ABC, 1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Jahdae Barron making plays for Texas football team before Baylor game