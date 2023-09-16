Texas sells out DKR ahead of matchup vs. Wyoming

The Texas Longhorns have officially sold out Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in their first game back at home after defeating Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Tuscaloosa.

The Longhorns sold out their 105,213 seat capacity stadium ahead of their game against the Wyoming Cowboys.

If you are present on Saturday, expect a superlative crowd of fans to welcome back the Horns. Texas has an opportunity to become one of the finest and most strident crowds in college football, with a night game and new burnt orange LED lights to pump up the crowd.

You can expect a lights-out performance by the offense as they come off their best showing of the year vs. Wyoming in Week 3 at 7 p.m. CT.

