Texas secures third Big 12 road victory in win over TCU, 77-66

The Texas basketball team found its footing on Saturday after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Houston Cougars. The Longhorns earned a 77-66 win over the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.

Entering the game, the Horned Frogs were 16-5 and on the positive end of the Big 12 standings at 5-3. The team held a 10-1 record at home on the year leading up to the game. Texas just wanted, and needed, this game more.

The Longhorns improve to 15-7 and 4-5 in conference play after a forgettable start to their Big 12 slate. The game saw Texas rally from an early 10-point deficit and go on a 37-16 run to close the first half. It was that level of resilience the team needed after digging an early hole in Big 12 play.

Texas shot a scorching 50.9% from the field as well as 50% from three-point range. Surprisingly, TCU shot even better from outside the three point arc with a 58.3% rate. The combination of strong shooting and interior presence was the difference.

The Longhorns out-rebounded TCU, 34-21. It was a welcomed change after watching Texas get bullied at the backboard in past games.

Texas guard Max Abmas and forward Dylan Disu had special performances for the game. Abmas led the team in scoring with 21 points followed by Disu with 15 and forward Dillon Mitchell with 13 points on 66% shooting.

The team’s 13-for-15 free throw rate adds to perhaps the Longhorns’ most complete performance of the year. They will look to stay in the win column in a tough matchup against Iowa State on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire