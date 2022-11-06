Texas secures best win of Steve Sarkisian’s tenure over K-State, 34-27

Joey Hickey
Texas won a nail-biter on Saturday night. It took some luck, as we anticipated.

Before the game, I hinted that luck could be on the way for the Longhorns because of their 3-8 record in one-score games under Steve Sarkisian. Albeit, it wasn’t only luck that won the game.

Texas made its own luck early. The Longhorns scored the game winning touchdown in the first half to lead, 31-10. Sarkisian’s team would not need another score to win.

The Longhorns did allow Kansas State to get back into the game. Undoubtedly much will be made of the Wildcat comeback. Nevertheless, Texas found a way to close it out and secure a road win over No. 13 Kansas State, 34-27.

For perspective, let’s put context on what the Longhorns accomplished in Manhattan, Kansas.

Bijan Robinson rushed for 161 yards...in one half

Passing game was noticeably improved

Robinson adds to his legacy

Coaching milestone

Scored enough in first half to win

First road win of the season

Overcame costly fumbles

Bowl eligible

Defense comes through in clutch moment

Ewers bounced back

