Texas secures best win of Steve Sarkisian’s tenure over K-State, 34-27

Texas won a nail-biter on Saturday night. It took some luck, as we anticipated.

Before the game, I hinted that luck could be on the way for the Longhorns because of their 3-8 record in one-score games under Steve Sarkisian. Albeit, it wasn’t only luck that won the game.

Texas made its own luck early. The Longhorns scored the game winning touchdown in the first half to lead, 31-10. Sarkisian’s team would not need another score to win.

The Longhorns did allow Kansas State to get back into the game. Undoubtedly much will be made of the Wildcat comeback. Nevertheless, Texas found a way to close it out and secure a road win over No. 13 Kansas State, 34-27.

For perspective, let’s put context on what the Longhorns accomplished in Manhattan, Kansas.

Bijan Robinson rushed for 161 yards...in one half

Bijan Robinson at HALFTIME: • 15 carries

• 161 yards

• 1 TD The Longhorns RB is absolutely going OFF 👀 pic.twitter.com/8pkxj9J9mU — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 6, 2022

Passing game was noticeably improved

Xavier Worthy out here breaking ankles pic.twitter.com/Yv8b9zVsxx — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 6, 2022

Robinson adds to his legacy

Bijan Robinson is the first @TexasFootball player with 1,000+ rushing yards in back-to-back seasons since Vince Young in 2004-05 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GhZh24AZHb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2022

Coaching milestone

That is Steve Sarkisian's first win over a top 15 team as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 6, 2022

Scored enough in first half to win

Good win for Sark. He needs to figure out that 31 point/3 point discrepancy. Sports are quirky, largely mental, and that was a huge win for Texas. Did they slay the dragon? — EricInsideTexas (@EricNahlin) November 6, 2022

First road win of the season

Overcame costly fumbles

Texas beat itself in the second half with penalties and fumbles. We were moving the ball and shot ourselves in the foot. Need to clean that up. 🤘🏿 — Rosenberg's Heir (@realscientistic) November 6, 2022

Bowl eligible

Imagine not being bowl eligible yet…#TEXvsKSU — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 6, 2022

Defense comes through in clutch moment

Ewers bounced back

Quinn Ewers with a dime to Xavier Worthy for a touchdown! Gorgeous route by Worthy and a perfectly placed ball from Ewers. Longhorns offense is 3 for 3 to start the game in Manhattan #HookEm | @Horns247 pic.twitter.com/N3NIf5VzZn — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) November 6, 2022

