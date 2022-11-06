Texas secures best win of Steve Sarkisian’s tenure over K-State, 34-27
Texas won a nail-biter on Saturday night. It took some luck, as we anticipated.
Before the game, I hinted that luck could be on the way for the Longhorns because of their 3-8 record in one-score games under Steve Sarkisian. Albeit, it wasn’t only luck that won the game.
Texas made its own luck early. The Longhorns scored the game winning touchdown in the first half to lead, 31-10. Sarkisian’s team would not need another score to win.
The Longhorns did allow Kansas State to get back into the game. Undoubtedly much will be made of the Wildcat comeback. Nevertheless, Texas found a way to close it out and secure a road win over No. 13 Kansas State, 34-27.
For perspective, let’s put context on what the Longhorns accomplished in Manhattan, Kansas.
Bijan Robinson rushed for 161 yards...in one half
Bijan Robinson at HALFTIME:
• 15 carries
• 161 yards
• 1 TD
The Longhorns RB is absolutely going OFF 👀 pic.twitter.com/8pkxj9J9mU
— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 6, 2022
Passing game was noticeably improved
Xavier Worthy out here breaking ankles pic.twitter.com/Yv8b9zVsxx
— Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 6, 2022
Robinson adds to his legacy
Bijan Robinson is the first @TexasFootball player with 1,000+ rushing yards in back-to-back seasons since Vince Young in 2004-05 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GhZh24AZHb
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2022
Coaching milestone
That is Steve Sarkisian's first win over a top 15 team as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns.
— Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 6, 2022
Scored enough in first half to win
Good win for Sark. He needs to figure out that 31 point/3 point discrepancy. Sports are quirky, largely mental, and that was a huge win for Texas. Did they slay the dragon?
— EricInsideTexas (@EricNahlin) November 6, 2022
First road win of the season
Texas wins. pic.twitter.com/xn0tvZzrHL
— Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) November 6, 2022
Overcame costly fumbles
Texas beat itself in the second half with penalties and fumbles. We were moving the ball and shot ourselves in the foot.
Need to clean that up.
🤘🏿
— Rosenberg's Heir (@realscientistic) November 6, 2022
Bowl eligible
Imagine not being bowl eligible yet…#TEXvsKSU
— Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 6, 2022
Defense comes through in clutch moment
Forced by @KeondreCoburn99 recovered by @Jaylanfxrd 🤘
📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/0EDqqSldqn
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 6, 2022
Ewers bounced back
Quinn Ewers with a dime to Xavier Worthy for a touchdown!
Gorgeous route by Worthy and a perfectly placed ball from Ewers. Longhorns offense is 3 for 3 to start the game in Manhattan #HookEm | @Horns247 pic.twitter.com/N3NIf5VzZn
— Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) November 6, 2022