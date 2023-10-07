Texas scores TD off blocked punt against Oklahoma

The annual Oklahoma-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl took place on Saturday. To quote, a famed OU fan, Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross, it was a slobberknocker in the early going.

Oklahoma got off to a quick start with a TD after an interception.

A pick and a TD within the first two minutes‼️ What a start to the Red River Rivalry from Oklahoma 😤 pic.twitter.com/mYXhBPr7SS — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 7, 2023

Texas evened the score by blocking a Sooners punt and Malik Muhammad covered it in the end zone.

TEXAS BLOCKS THE PUNT AND SCORES A TOUCHDOWN OFF OF IT!!! pic.twitter.com/vB6TVW88Re — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire