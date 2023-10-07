Texas scores TD off blocked punt against Oklahoma
The annual Oklahoma-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl took place on Saturday. To quote, a famed OU fan, Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross, it was a slobberknocker in the early going.
THIS GAME ALREADY 😨 pic.twitter.com/BkjXuyvtyR
— ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2023
Oklahoma got off to a quick start with a TD after an interception.
A pick and a TD within the first two minutes‼️
What a start to the Red River Rivalry from Oklahoma 😤 pic.twitter.com/mYXhBPr7SS
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 7, 2023
Texas evened the score by blocking a Sooners punt and Malik Muhammad covered it in the end zone.
TEXAS BLOCKS THE PUNT AND SCORES A TOUCHDOWN OFF OF IT!!! pic.twitter.com/vB6TVW88Re
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 7, 2023