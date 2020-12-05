Texas school board issues apology to ref flattened by player

The family of Fred Gracia, the referee who was knocked down by Edinburg High School football player Emmanuel Duron in a game Thursday, has received an apology from the district school board.

“The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020. We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community,” the Edinburg district said in a written statement.

“We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining this incident. The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.”

Gracia’s daughter tweeted the 59-year-old, who has been officiating for 27 years, is “doin’ alright.”

Update: my dad’s doin’ alright. He’s tough and I’m happy he was able to walk off the field on his own. Others aren’t always so lucky. https://t.co/nUVAzfSDV6 — Iris Gracia (@itsmusicandme) December 4, 2020

Duron, 18, was charged with a class A assault during an arraignment Friday at the Edinburg Municipal Court. He was released in the evening after a cash surety bond of $10,000 was posted through O. Castaneda Bail Bonds.

Meanwhile, not understanding that there are consequences to actions, players from the team tried to change the decision for Edinburg to forfeit the playoff berth it would have earned.

That bid was refuted.

“The UIL (University Interscholastic League) has made it clear to Interim Superintendent Gilbert Garza Jr. that UIL would have removed the football team from the playoffs if the district did not withdraw the team,” the Edinburg CISD statement said. “Under Texas law and district policy, the interim superintendent was authorized to move forward with the decision. Mr. Garza has confirmed this after consulting with the district’s legal counsel.”