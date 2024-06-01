Texas’ Ryan Murphy wins Big 12 women’s coach of the year honors, then steps down from post

After a decade leading the Texas women’s golf program, Ryan Murphy stepped down as coach Friday.

During his 10 years as head coach after six seasons as an assistant, Murphy led Texas to unprecedented success in the Big 12. The Longhorns have claimed seven conference titles since 2017, their best stretch in conference play since winning nine Southwest Conference titles from 1987 to the SWC’s demise after the 1996 season.

“The University of Texas has been great to me and my family, and I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a coach here,” he said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed my 16 years around many terrific young people on my teams as well as many great people that work in Texas athletics. I am happy with what we achieved in my 10 years, and I believe the program is in a great place. I look forward to rooting on the players I’ve had the pleasure to coach into the future.”

This season, Texas finished 11th at the NCAA Championship, the seventh straight season that the Longhorns had placed in the top 15 at the NCAAs.

Texas freshman Farah O’Keefe and Murphy each claimed postseason honors from the Big 12 this year.

O’Keefe, an Austin native who won team and individual state championships at Anderson High School, was named the Big 12 player of the year and freshman of the year. She was also named to the Division I all-freshman team by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

Murphy earned Big 12 coach of the year honors.

Freshmen Lauren Kim and Selina Liao joined O’Keefe on the All-Big 12 team for the conference champion Longhorns.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek