How Texas’ running back room stacks up against the rest of the country

It’s no secret that Texas’ rushing attack has been key to their early success this season.

Aside from the humble loss to Arkansas, the Longhorns have been unstoppable on the ground. It was expected for star running back Bijan Robinson to look as good as he has, and if he keeps it up, he could find himself in the Heisman conversation soon.

The three running backs behind Robinson have been a welcoming surprise. Roschon Johnson may be one of the best backups in the country, while speedster Keilan Robinson has been a significant change of pace back that could explode for a big play any time he touches the ball.

True freshman Jonathon Brooks has even had his chance to shine. The steep running back room will likely limit his opportunities against quality opponents, but Brooks’ performances up to this point is a promising sign for the future.

First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian recently shared a graphic that noted just how good the running game has been for Texas this season. It stacks up as one of the best in the country through four games.

No. 1 in the nation in rushing yards after contact

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Rushing yards after contact: 710

No. 5 in the nation in rushing touchdowns

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Rushing touchdowns: 15

No. 6 in the nation in rushing yards

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Rushing yards: 1,071

No. 14 in the nation in explosive rushing plays

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing plays of 10+ yards: 30

One of two FBS teams with four RB's with 100+ rush yards through four games

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson: 436 yds

Roschon Johnson: 206 yds

Keilan Robinson: 175 yds

Jonathon Brooks: 110 yds

Bijan Robinson leads the country in 100-yd rushing games

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Three games of over 100yds rushing

Louisiana: 103 yards

Arkansas: 69 yards

Rice: 127 yards

Texas Tech: 137 yards

1

1