Texas rowing crew claims third national title in four seasons

The Texas rowing crew etched its name in the record books Sunday, winning a third NCAA women's team championship in four years while winning two events in the same national championship for the first time in school history.

Highlighted by victories in the four and first varsity eight grand finals, the No. 1 Longhorns totaled a program-record 130 points at Harsha Lake in Bethel, Ohio. Texas became just the third program to win three NCAA titles over a four-year stretch, joining Brown (1999-2000, 2002) and Ohio State (2013-15).

The national championship came down to the final race, with the Longhorns edging runner-up Stanford in the first eight with a time of 6 minutes, 9.92 seconds to win the team title by just three points. Stanford nipped Texas by 2.16 seconds while winning the second eight, but the Longhorns topped Princeton to win the four.

“That was spectacular racing by all three crews, and I could not be more proud of this team,” said Texas coach Dave O’Neill. “They did something very special today, and it all started with our first team meeting back in August. I give them a lot of credit for buying in, doing the work and making each other better every step of the way.”

Now in his ninth season as head coach at Texas, O'Neill totaled his third national title. The Longhorns have placed in the top eight nationally in all nine of his seasons at Texas. O'Neill has coached five varsity eights to national championships, which is the most by a head coach in NCAA history.

