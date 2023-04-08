Texas’ Roschon Johnson is Chris Simms’ No. 3 RB in 2023 NFL draft

NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms has high praise for Texas running back Roschon Johnson ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

The former Longhorn quarterback lists Johnson as his No. 3 running back prospect in the 2023 draft class behind Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Here’s what Simms had to say about Johnson’s ranking.

This kid is the real deal. He’s a little different than the two we just talked about… he’s not going to make people miss. He’s not going to break a lot of ankles. Not the cross-over like we’re talking about. He will go over them. He will run you over… he’s a slasher… He’s 220 [pounds] and his acceleration is real. It’s right up there in the same class as Bijan Robinson and Gibbs when he takes off.

Johnson has already visited with numerous NFL organizations over the last few weeks. Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Tennessee and others have hosted Johnson for pre-draft visits up to this point.

Don’t be surprised if Robinson and Johnson become Texas’ top two draft selections at the end of the month.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire