Texas rises in top five, Utah and LSU tumble in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 5

Though there were no major upsets in Week 5 in college football, there was still a bit of recalibration resulting in a few changes near the top of the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The No. 1 ranking still belongs to Georgia, though the Bulldogs got a scare from long-time SEC rival Auburn. The two-time defending champion was voted first on 59 of 64 ballots, with the other five No. 1 votes claimed by four other teams. Michigan received one of those following another romp at Nebraska and easily retains the No. 2 position. Ohio State, which had the weekend off, got a pair of firsts and stays put at No. 3.

The shuffling begins at No. 4, where Texas nudges ahead of idle Florida State. The Longhorns also received a single No. 1 nod after taking down previously unbeaten Kansas, as a date with No. 12 Oklahoma looms in the Red River showdown.

Penn State edges ahead of Southern California for the No. 6 position. Washington stays put at No. 8, staving off a late challenge from Arizona, and retains the final No. 1 nod. Oregon holds at No. 9, and Alabama returns to the top 10 after a two-week absence.

Utah takes a nine-place plunge to No. 19 after a loss at Oregon State, which gains five positions to No. 16. LSU also tumbles but stays in the poll at No. 23, down 11 spots, after falling to No. 15 Mississippi.

Kentucky heads the list of poll newcomers, debuting at No. 20 after an impressive takedown of Florida. Fresno State and Louisville, both still unscathed, grab the last two spots in the top 25.

Florida, Kansas and Kansas State fall out this week.

