Texas rises into top 15 in Week 2 of USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Griffin McVeigh
·2 min read

One week into the new college football season and Texas already has a win against a ranked opponent. No. 23 Louisiana came to Austin with the hopes of pulling off an upset but Steve Sarkisian’s offense proved to be too much.

Heading into Arkansas week, the Longhorns have jumped up six spots in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Coming in at No. 15, they are the third highest-ranked Big 12 team in the poll behind Oklahoma (No. 4) and Iowa State (No. 10).

Oklahoma State is the only other conference foe to feature at No. 23. The Cowboys fell one spot after a narrow win over Missouri State. TCU and Kansas State received votes as well.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Points

1

Alabama

1624

2

Georgia

1537

3

Ohio State

1491

4

Oklahoma

1397

5

Texas A&M

1334

6

Clemson

1239

7

Notre Dame

1197

8

Cincinnati

1113

9

Florida

1058

10

Iowa State

1057

11

Oregon

920

12

Iowa

914

13

Penn State

872

14

Southern California

828

15

Texas

653

16

UCLA

538

17

Wisconsin

359

18

Utah

294

19

Coastal Carolina

289

20

Mississippi

285

21

Virginia Tech

274

22

North Carolina

252

23

Oklahoma State

243

24

Miami

186

25

Arizona State

181

Schools dropped out:

No. 13 LSU; No. 17 Indiana; No. 21 Washington; No. 23 UL Lafayette.

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.

As usual, Texas’ future foes in the SEC have dominated the top of the poll. Alabama retained the No. 1 spot, with Georgia just behind at No. 2. In-state rivals Texas A&M got bumped into the top five thanks to a loss by Clemson.

Florida (No. 9) and Ole Miss (No. 20) both moved up as well.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories