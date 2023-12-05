Will Texas get revenge vs. Washington? Here are our early Sugar Bowl predictions

A year after meeting in the Alamo Bowl, No. 3 Texas and No. 2 Washington will meet with much higher stakes on the line.

The Longhorns (12-1) will face Washington (13-0) Jan. 1 in the Superdome in New Orleans in the second College Football Playoff semifinal. The winner will face either No. 1 Michigan or No. 4 Alabama for the national championship Jan. 8 in Houston.

How will Texas fare against the Huskies? One month out, these are our initial staff picks:

Texas tight end Gunnar Helm is tackled by Washington safety Alex Cook in the 2022 Alamo Bowl. Texas and the Huskies will face off again in the postseason Jan. 1 in the Superdome.

Kirk Bohls: Texas and Washington are equals

Texas has a lot of advantages in this Sugar Bowl matchup with Washington because it has revenge in mind over last year's Alamo Bowl loss, closer proximity for Longhorns fans to New Orleans and the equal of the Huskies offensively. My pick: Texas, 38-34

Danny Davis: No whining from Washington this year

With no likely opt-outs and healthier rosters, we should see Texas and Washington both at full strength for this year's postseason matchup. And since UT's opponent can't claim during this Sugar Bowl that it doesn't want to be there, this should be a great matchup. My pick: Texas

Cedric Golden: Defense will be key for Texas in Sugar Bowl

The Horns have shown they know how to win in multiple ways. They won't see another offense better than Washington and QB Michael Penix, but this defense has grown up from the bowl loss to the Huskies. My pick: Texas, 42-38

Thomas Jones: Michael Penix and a win for Washington vs. Texas

A complete Texas team has very few weaknesses, but Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and an elite receiving corps could expose one. Of all the teams in the CFP, Washington's ability to dissect a secondary makes it perhaps the toughest matchup for Texas. Take the over, and take the Huskies in a wild one. My pick: Washington, 34-31

