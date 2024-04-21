Texas returns the favor, blanks TCU 7-0 to even series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and TCU traded shutouts over the first two games of their series at UFCU Disch-Falk field.

On Saturday, the Longhorns blanked the Horned Frogs 7-0 in a game that had an hour-long lightning delay in the middle of it. Texas evened the series after losing the opener 5-0 on Friday.

PREVIOUS GAME: Texas baseball falters in series opener 5-0 to TCU

Texas (23-17, 10-7 Big 12) scored five runs in the second inning and two in the third with Casey Borba providing three of them. Borba singled home a run in the second and then played two with a double in the third. He finished the game as the only Longhorn with multiple hits, going 3 for 4.

Texas hit .455 (5 of 11) with runners in scoring position and had five RBIs with two outs.

Ace Whitehead earned his fourth win of the season on the hill, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and one walk in six innings. Cade O’Hara qualified for a 3-inning save with two hits allowed and a strikeout. The duo held the Horned Frogs (23-14, 8-12) hitless with runners on.

The Longhorns are tied for third in the Big 12 with Oklahoma State. Texas and TCU finish their series at 1 p.m. Sunday.

