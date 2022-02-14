Texas reportedly among five-star QB Arch Manning’s final two schools

The road to securing an Arch Manning commitment may be closer than Texas fans realize.

College football analyst for First Coast News and Heisman Trophy voter, Brent Beaird, joined ESPN Upstate’s Offsides With Marc Ryan and broke some huge news on the recruitment of 2023 five-star and No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning.

After the elimination of Clemson from his final few schools to cut his decision down to four, Beaird expressed his belief that two more schools have fallen out of the Manning sweepstakes.

One starts with an "A" the other starts with a "T". Arch Manning seems poised to pick one of these two schools according to Heisman voter @brentbeaird. (Audio in link)https://t.co/nqGdYLPhz9 pic.twitter.com/38iDs7GPNR — ESPNUpstate (@ESPNUpstate) February 11, 2022

Beaird believes the final two standing are Texas and Alabama. That would drop Ole Miss and Georgia from his recruitment.

Securing a commitment from Manning would mean that Texas has two former No. 1 overall recruits, both at the quarterback position, in Manning and Quinn Ewers.

It is unknown when Manning will officially commit, as for the most part his recruitment is very close to the chest, but Texas is seemingly attempting to pull out all the stops to secure his commitment. Their pursuit to convince former Duke head coach David Cutcliffe, who coached both of his uncles, to join the staff it is obvious Texas is all in on Manning.

They will likely need to show major improvement on the field in 2022 to help their case.