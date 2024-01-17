Texas reported athletic department revenue of $271 million in 2023, a record for NCAA schools

Texas linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. (37) celebrates a defensive stop against Oklahoma State during the 2023 Big 12 Championship game at AT&T stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

The University of Texas athletics program – always among the nation’s most financially powerful – again has gone to another level: It had just over $271 million in operating revenue during its 2023 fiscal year, according to its new annual revenue-and-expenses report to the NCAA.

The report, which USA TODAY obtained the report Wednesday through an open-records request in partnership with the Knight-Newhouse Data project at Syracuse University, means that Texas increased its revenue by nearly $32 million over the total it reported for 2022.

For now, the new total stands as the largest single-year total since the NCAA began its current financial reporting system in 2005. Ohio State reported $251.6 million in 2022. (Oregon reported $391.8 million in 2020, but that included more than $270 million as a contribution for the renovation of its track and field stadium.)

By category, Texas’ largest year-over-year increases were:

-- $11 million in contributions, which rose to nearly $86 million.

-- $10.2 million in money from sponsorships, licensing, royalties and advertising, which totaled $54.7 million.

-- $5.7 million in ticket sales, which moved to $63.3 million.

Schools had to provide their 2023 reports to the NCAA by Monday, and, so far, only a few schools have released them. Penn State, LSU and Tennessee all have reported exceeding $200 million for the first time – but those totals trailed Texas’ by about $70 million.

Texas will be joining LSU and Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference this summer.

Kansas State, which currently is in the Big 12 Conference with Texas, has reported $102.3 million in revenue for 2023.

