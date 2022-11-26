Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the Baylor win

No. 23 Texas did what they need to do against Baylor to stay alive in the Big 12 title race.

The Longhorns defeated the Bears 38-27 on Friday. Running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson once again took control of the game, accounting for two touchdowns each. Robinson concluded the game with 29 carries for 179 yards, while Johnson totaled 77 yards rushing.

On the defensive side, linebacker Jaylan Ford put together another monster performance. Ford totaled 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defended and a crucial interception in the fourth quarter.

As far as Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades from the Texas-Baylor game, the top performer on offense was Bijan Robinson, while linebacker Jaylan Ford held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the spectrum.

Top defensive grades

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jaylan Ford (LB): 84.9 DeMarvion Overshown (LB): 74.7 Moro Ojomo (DL): 72.4 Morice Blackwell Jr. (DB): 71.4 Jerrin Thompson (DB): 68.2

Top offensive grades

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson (RB): 84.6 Roschon Johnson (RB): 80.3 Andrej Karic (RT): 75.0 Quinn Ewers (QB): 73.2 Christian Jones (RT): 72.7

Bottom defensive grades

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Terrance Brooks (CB): 48.6 Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (LB): 49.8 Jahdae Barron (CB): 56.1 Barryn Sorrell (DL): 59.7 Devin Richardson (LB): 60.1

Bottom offensive grades

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Hutson (RG): 51.3 Gunnar Helm (TE): 54.8 Hayden Conner (LG): 55.4 Jake Majors (C): 56.7 Kelvin Banks Jr. (LT): 56.9

Pass blocking grades

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Kelvin Banks Jr. (LT): 77.0 Hayden Conner (LG): 73.5 Jake Majors (C): 73.3 Christian Jones (RT): 65.7 DJ Campbell (RG): 44.4

