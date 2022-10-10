Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the Oklahoma win

Texas gashed Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday by a score of 49-0.

It marked the first since since 1965 that Texas held Oklahoma to a complete shutout.

In his first game back from a shoulder injury suffered in Week 2, Texas’ starting quarterback Quinn Ewers was the star of the show. He threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns against the Sooners.

Running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders had impressive performances of their own. Robinson accounted for 130 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, while Sanders hauled in five receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

As far as Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades from this game, the top performer on offense was quarterback Quinn Ewers, while cornerback D’Shawn Jamison held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the spectrum.

Top defensive grades

D’Shawn Jamison (CB): 87.7 Kitan Crawford (DB): 79.0 Moro Ojomo (DL): 78.9 T’Vondre Sweat (DL): 76.8 Jahdae Barron (CB): 75.6

Top offensive grades

Quinn Ewers (QB): 86.2 Keilan Robinson (RB): 83.3 Jonathon Brooks (RB): 82.0 Jordan Whittington (WR): 82.0 Bijan Robinson (RB): 80.7

Bottom defensive grades

Jaylan Ford (LB): 43.0 Luke Brockermeyer (LB): 52.0 Ovie Oghoufo (DL): 55.6 Alfred Collins (DL): 56.8 Anthony Cook (DB): 58.7

Bottom offensive grades

Casey Cain (WR): 49.6 Jake Majors (C): 54.3 Juan Davis (TE): 54.5 Xavier Worthy (WR): 55.5 Andrej Karic (LT): 56.0

Pass blocking grades

Christian Jones (RT): 82.9 Jake Majors (C): 82.7 Kelvin Banks Jr. (LT): 81.6 Roschon Johnson (RB): 80.4 Hayden Conner (LG): 79.2

