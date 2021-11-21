Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the West Virginia loss

Texas fell to West Virginia 31-23 on Saturday and are now eliminated from reaching a bowl game.

While the extra practices for a lower tier bowl game would have been beneficial, along with potentially ending the season on a high note, the result felt all too familiar with how this year has gone for the Longhorns.

It feels as if the players, and even the coaching staff, are already looking ahead to next season.

Steve Sarkisian has vocally stated that he hopes to have roughly 33 new scholarship players on the roster for next year, which includes the 2022 recruiting class and a handful of players from the transfer portal.

A revamped roster is certainly needed, as outside of the running back room, improvements have to be made at every other position group on the roster. If Texas did not have true freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the lone player that Sarkisian recruited onto this team, it’s scary to think what this team would have looked like this season.

While Hudson Card provided a spark to Texas’ offense against West Virginia, the defense once again struggled to get off the field. The Longhorns could not generate pressure on quarterback Jarret Doege, enough to even make him uncomfortable in the pocket, and West Virginia running back Leddie Brown rushed for 158 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

As far as PFF grades from the Texas-West Virginia game, the top performer on offense was left tackle Andrej Karic, while cornerback Jahdae Barron held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the curve.

Top offensive grades

Andrej Karic (LT): 81.5 Jake Majors (C): 74.0 Roschon Johnson (RB): 73.1 Cade Brewer (TE): 71.2 Keilan Robinson (RB): 70.4

Top defensive grades

Jahdae Barron (CB): 85.1 David Gbenda (LB): 84.2 Jett Bush (OLB): 72.5 Brenden Schooler (S): 72.2 Byron Murphy II (DL): 71.9

Bottom offensive grades

Jared Wiley (TE): 44.8 Casey Thompson (QB): 48.9 Jordan Whittington (WR): 51.3 Marcus Washington (WR): 57.7 Junior Angilau (LG): 58.8

Bottom defensive grades

DeMarvion Overshown (LB): 34.6 Luke Brockermeyer (LB): 48.9 Ray Thornton (OLB): 49.8 Morice Blackwell Jr. (LB): 51.9 JD Coffey III (S): 53.6

Pass blocking grades

Derek Kerstetter (RT): 79.7 Tope Imade (RG): 79.4 Keilan Robinson (RB): 74.0 Cade Brewer (TE): 69.0 Jared Wiley (TE): 67.1

Run blocking grades

Marcus Washington (WR): 88.9 Andrej Karic (LT): 81.1 Jake Majors (C): 72.9 Christian Jones (LT): 68.7 Cade Brewer (TE): 66.1

