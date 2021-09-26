Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the Texas Tech game

Texas’ offense was unstoppable against Texas Tech in Week 4.

From the opening kickoff, the Longhorns seemingly had the game in control. First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian certainly lived up to the “All Gas, No Brakes” mentality by putting 70 points on the board.

The most surprising nugget to come from the matchup happened to involve Texas’ offensive line unit, who had been struggling throughout the first three weeks. They did not allow a single quarterback pressure vs Texas Tech. The development is a promising sign of what’s to come with offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

Once again, Texas’ rushing attack stole the show. The Longhorns racked up 336 rushing yards on the ground. It also appears that quarterback Casey Thompson has found a new No. 1 receiver in true freshman Xavier Worthy.

On the defensive side, Texas was able to force two takeaways. Cornerback Josh Thompson returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter, while linebacker Luke Brockermeyer hauled in a tipped pass in the second half.

As far as Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades from this game, the top performer on offense was Casey Thompson, while Josh Thompson held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the spectrum.

Top offensive grades

Casey Thompson (QB): 92.5 Bijan Robinson (RB): 82.0 Jonathon Brooks (RB): 78.5 Keilan Robinson (RB): 78.4 Xavier Worthy (WR): 76.5

Top defensive grades

Josh Thompson (CB): 78.1 Vernon Broughton (DT): 75.7 Jacoby Jones (DE): 73.8 T'Vondre Sweat (DT): 71.5 Keondre Coburn (DT): 70.7

Bottom offensive grades

Cade Brewer (TE): 46.8 Jared Wiley (TE): 52.7 Juan Davis (TE): 54.2 Kelvontay Dixon (WR): 55.1 Gabriel Watson (RB): 55.1

Bottom defensive grades

Brenden Schooler (S): 30.2 D'Shawn Jamison (CB): 36.8 Chris Adimora (S): 41.2 JD Coffey III (DB): 55.1 B.J. Foster (S): 59.0

Pass blocking grades

Christian Jones (LT): 86.3 Derek Kerstetter (RT): 83.6 Junior Angilau (RG): 78.5 Denzel Okafor (LG): 78.5 Cade Brewer (TE): 72.4

Run blocking grades

Gunnar Helm (TE): 72.8 Hayden Conner (RG): 71.1 Logan Parr (LT): 67.5 Derek Kerstetter (RT): 67.1 Ja'Tavion Sanders (TE): 64.9

