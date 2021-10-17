Texas remains unranked in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Another Sunday afternoon thinking what could have been.

Texas once again held a large lead in the first half against Oklahoma State but collapsed in the second half. Running back Jaylen Warren was too much to contain for four quarters and the offense went virtually nowhere. Overall, a horrible performance from Steve Sarkisian’s squad.

Even before dropping to 4-3, Texas was not ranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Somehow, four coaches still decided to vote for the Longhorns.

Within the rest of the Big 12, Oklahoma (No. 2) has surged into the top two thanks to Iowa dropping one at home against Purdue. Oklahoma State (No. 9) has broken into the top 10 as well after their win in Austin. Baylor is the only other team ranked, vaulting up seven spots to No. 20.

Four teams from the state of Texas are ranked, but none are the Longhorns.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 6-0 1,624 (64) – 2 Oklahoma 7-0 1,508 +1 3 Cincinnati 6-0 1,497 +1 4 Alabama 6-1 1,446 +1 5 Ohio State 5-1 1,305 +1 6 Michigan 6-0 1,299 +1 7 Michigan State 7-0 1,158 +2 8 Penn State 5-1 1,134 – 9 Oklahoma State 6-0 1,093 +3 10 Oregon 5-1 1,048 – 11 Iowa 6-1 1,031 -9 12 Ole Miss 5-1 826 +2 13 Notre Dame 5-1 816 – 14 Kentucky 6-1 763 -3 15 Wake Forest 6-0 696 +1 16 Coastal Carolina 6-0 675 -1 17 Texas A&M 5-2 580 +1 18 NC State 5-1 528 +3 19 SMU 6-0 399 +4 20 Baylor 6-1 369 +7 21 San Diego State 6-0 334 +3 22 Auburn 5-2 315 +4 23 Pittsburgh 5-1 192 +6 24 Clemson 4-2 146 +1 25 UT-San Antonio 7-0 96 +5

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State

Others receiving votes:

Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.