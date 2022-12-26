Texas remains favored over Washington entering Alamo Bowl week

It feels like forever since Texas ended its regular season with a 38-27 victory over Baylor. The Longhorns are finally set to see the field again in the 2022 Alamo Bowl vs. No. 12 Washington on Thursday.

Texas enters the week as a three-point favorite over Washington. News of Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and DeMarvion Overshown opting out of the game dropped the line from its original 4.5 points.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Texas a 75% chance to take down the Huskies.

The Longhorns face a challenging task in Washington’s dynamic offense. Quarterback Micheal Penix Jr. leads the nation in passing, serving as the catalyst to a unit scoring 40 points per game.

Losing three key starters to the NFL creates an opportunity for a few young guys to step up in this matchup. Quarterback Quinn Ewers and running back Jonathan Brooks will have more weight on their shoulders. A good performance can springboard the Longhorns into 2023 with some momentum.

