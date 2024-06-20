This Texas-related Mickey Mantle souvenir is selling at auction for over $10,000. Here’s how fans can bid

Lelands, one of the most popular sports auction houses, is hosting a Summer Classic Auction with items from different athletes up for purchase.

One such item is the Texas driver’s license of Baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle. He was born in Oklahoma where he attended high school before being signed to a minor league contract by the New York Yankees upon his graduation in 1949.

Mantle moved to Dallas in 1958 and would live there until his death in 1995.

Leland’s also has Mantle-signed baseball cards up for auction.

The current bid for Mantle’s driver’s license is $7,398 and the top bid for a 1953 signed baseball card is 17,885. Fans looking to bid on Mantle souvenirs can head to Lelands.com.

Mantle played 18 seasons with the Yankees, amassing three MVPs, 16 all-star selections and seven World Series victories, and is regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time.