Texas regents approve Sarkisian $34.2 million contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, then-Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is shown before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo. University of Texas System regents on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, approved a six-year, $34.2 million guaranteed contract for new football coach Steve Sarkisian, while the school still owes his fired predecessor more than $15 million. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) University of Texas System regents on Thursday approved a six-year, $34.2 million guaranteed contract for new football coach Steve Sarkisian.

The regents also approved more than $21 million in guaranteed contracts for Sarkisian's staff. Three of his top assistants got three-year guaranteed contracts worth more than $1 million annually. The highest-paid in that group will be defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski at $1.7 million per year.

Sarkisian was hired in early January to replace Tom Herman, who was fired three seasons and more than $15 million left on his guaranteed contract. Herman went 32-18 in four seasons but had failed to win a Big 12 championship and was embroiled in a campus controversy over some players' refusal to sing the school song ''The Eyes of Texas.''

Sarkisian, who has the strong backing of Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife, has said his players will sing the song ''proudly.''

Sarkisian, 46, is a former head coach at Washington and Southern California, and was the offensive coordinator the last two seasons at Alabama, which won the 2020 national championship.

His starting salary at Texas will be $5.2 million, escalating to $6.2 million in the final year.

Sarkisian's contract also includes 20 hours use of a private plane annually, $250,000 in relocation expenses, an a one-time payment of $1.2 million on Dec. 31, 2024 if he is still the Texas coach. The contract also includes non-guaranteed annual performance incentives worth nearly $1 million.

Sarkisian is Texas' fourth head coach since the program's last Big 12 championship in 2009. Since then, Texas has fired Mack Brown - the only coach to lead the program to a national championship (2005) in 50 years - Charlie Strong and Herman.

--

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Crowd pressure for England at world's biggest cricket stadium

    Tens of thousands are expected to flock to the world's biggest cricket stadium on Wednesday and India skipper Virat Kohli thinks England will be intimidated by the experience.

  • Between a win and a title defense, Patrick Reed embraces the time where he’s just a dad

    Between a win at the Farmers Insurance Open and his WGC title defense, Patrick Reed embraced the time where he was just a dad.

  • Counterpoint: Panthers are in no place to mortgage their future on Deshaun Watson

    Why trade for Deshaun Watson if it means the Panthers are left without pieces around him to allow Carolina to succeed?

  • Multi-millionaire Morris wants to follow in dad’s footsteps

    Cricket multi-millionaire Chris Morris said on Thursday he wants to follow in his father's footsteps by playing for the South African province that dad Willie represented for 12 seasons.

  • Nets waive Andre Roberson, Iman Shumpert and Noah Vonleh, expected to sign Tyler Cook

    Sean Marks is messing around with the Brooklyn Nets roster once again, making quick decisions on some veterans.

  • Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua - what happens now as Fury frustration grows?

    Since Anthony Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in December, boxing fans have been waiting in anticipation for news of the super fight they all want to see: Joshua vs Tyson Fury. There’s little doubt the 'Battle of the Brits' would be a huge sporting highlight well beyond the ring and capture the imagination in the UK. But, as with many proposed big fights, the pathway to the fight happening is far from easy. Here is where the two camps stand on the hugely anticipated, proposed mega bout. What has happened? Tyson Fury has expressed frustration that the mega-fight for the undisputed heavyweight crown with Anthony Joshua "is no further forward today than we were a year ago”. This in spite of the promoters on both sides having reported in January and February that a contract is going back and forth between the lawyers of the respective teams. The blockbuster fight between WBC champion Fury and IBF, WBO and WBA champion Joshua is set to be the richest fight ever between two Britons with the protagonists expected to earn £100 million each. A two-fight deal has been agreed between the pair with a 50/50 split for the first contest, and a 60/40 split for the winner/loser in a second encounter. At present, the Middle East, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, is the favoured location for the first fight, with the organisers aiming to have the second fight in the UK late in the year. What has Fury said? Fury, clearly frustrated at the contract dragging out, stressed in a video interview with ESPN, his paymasters in the USA, under promoter Bob Arum's Top Rank boxing company, that he will fight twice in 2021, regardless of whether the Joshua fight goes ahead. "I should have boxed [in December 2020], because I've been so inactive. I've been out for over a year. By the time I fight again, looking at maybe June if this Joshua fight happens, that will be a year and six months out of the ring, which is not ideal preparation for any super fight," explained the unbeaten 32-year-old. "They've had a full year to try and make this fight happen," Fury said. "Since the last [Deontay] Wilder fight, even before the Wilder fight, they were talking about a fight potentially between me and Joshua. They've had a full year to make something happen, and it hasn't happened as of yet. It is what it is. We're no further forward today than we were a year ago." What does Joshua think? Cryptically, that all contradicts a tweet by Joshua earlier this week in which the IBF, WBA and WBO champion appeared to give an update on the fight, saying: “Another positive meeting with 258 Management. They’ve informed me things are shaping up nicely. They will be sharing the update with Eddie [Hearn] and you’ll be hearing from me soon.” Joshua has also this week branded himself as 'the boss' in this fight, adding that a fight is being worked on for June this year. “They have been working in negotiations. They updated my promotional team about how things are going, they updated me. “It is getting close to things being normal. We’re working on a date for around June. So if Tyson is serious, which I think he is, he’ll know where to come and fight the boss. I’m ready. I’m really looking forward to competition – all I want to do is fight, fight, fight. I can’t wait to get back in the ring.” So what is going on? Major fights often take weeks, even months to complete. Arum, Fury's promoter, has said that matters were moving along, and told The Telegraph: ”that it is akin to two major companies merging". “The negotiations have been pleasant, it’s proceeding like every big fight does," explained Arum. "We made changes, they accept some, they send it back, back and forth. And all I can say is that the issues are gradually dwindling.” “That’s what you want to do in this type of situation, you want to diminish the number of issues. And now the number of issues is less than a handful, so I am very optimistic that this is gonna go over the line.” Will the fight be made? The Telegraph understands that the contract is moving forward towards finalisation, with the finer details being agreed, before the promoters tender the bids from territories aiming to host the fight. "The way [COVID-19] is at the moment, I don't think [negotiations] got much to do with the fighters. It's to do with the venue, date, place, site fees. It's to do with everything but the fight itself," said Fury. "If that fight doesn't happen this summer, it's got to happen sooner or later," added Fury. "But Top Rank has to give me two fights this year. I will fight two times on [Top Rank network partner] ESPN. I don't care who it is. If it's not Joshua, we're looking to fight in April or early May, and the end of the year. If it is Joshua, then June and the end of the year. Bang, bang. So, 2021 is looking bright."

  • God Still Exists

    He was Maradona, he was God, but he was also so human.

  • Early UT offer, relationship with Sark has Matayo Uiagalelei's attention

    Texas put an early offer on the table for Matayo Uiagalelei, and the Longhorns are a school he'll strongly consider.

  • Marine behind viral TikTok says she's not unique

    Her assailant was also a victim advocate, she said — a role that supports sexual assault and harassment victims.

  • Better know a prospect: 49ers meet with experienced Oregon CB

    The San Francisco 49ers and Oregon cornerback prospect Deommodore Lenoir met ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 'I Got My Chronic Pain Under Control (And Lost 60 Inches!) With A Carnivore-Style Diet'

    "I can eat the foods I love and easily fast between big meals."

  • Betting: Can Patrick Reed defend his WGC-Workday Championship?

    Minty Bets is joined by Jay Busbee to give his top picks for the upcoming WGC-Workday Championship.

  • WR Travis Benjamin eager to return to 49ers after opting out in 2020

    The San Francisco 49ers receiving corps should get a nice boost with Travis Benjamin's return.

  • Collectors are spending millions of dollars every day on virtual NBA highlights. Here's what to know about NBA Top Shot.

    In a single day this week, NBA Top Shot recorded more than $47.5 million in sales as the platform explodes in popularity.

  • Kings waive ex-Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III, open roster spot

    Kings waive Glenn Robinson III before contract becomes guaranteed.

  • Firefighter, 23, living his childhood dream dies in crash on way to work, SC chief says

    “He impacted a great many people’s lives,” one fire chief said.

  • Tiger Woods at beginning of long road to recovery – leading surgeon Bill Ribbans

    Woods, 45, was extricated from the wreck in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

  • Annika is back on LPGA Tour, just not for very long

    Annika Sorenstam smiled and began shaking her head before she heard the rest of the question, already aware what others might think about one of the LPGA Tour's most dominant players returning to competition after 12 years. “I figured I just need some tournament rounds,” she said.

  • ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. gives Raiders dynamic free safety in latest mock draft

    ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. gives Raiders dynamic free safety in latest mock draft

  • Warriors rookie James Wiseman will return to play Tuesday vs. Knicks

    After missing the past 11 games with a wrist injury, Warriors rookie James Wiseman will play on Tuesday versus the Knicks.