Texas reenters USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll after TCU win

Steve Sarkisian faced his first test against Gary Patterson and found a way to get out of Fort Worth with a win against TCU.

Actually, Bijan Robinson found a way to get a win against TCU. An unreal performance from the sophomore, he finished with 216 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. Leaning on the running back has been Sarkisian’s game plan so far this season.

With the win, Texas was able to climb back into the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll at No. 23. Oklahoma is the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the poll, dropping one spot to No. 5, while Oklahoma State skyrocketed to No. 12.

Get your popcorn ready for the Red River Shootout next week.

Looking at the in-state rival, Texas A&M dropped out after losing back-to-back games against Arkansas and Mississippi State. Losing starting quarterback Hayes King has been detrimental to their offense. They host No. 1 Alabama in College Station next week.

Here is the full poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 5-0 1,623 (63) – 2 Georgia 5-0 1,562 (2) – 3 Iowa 5-0 1,429 +2 4 Penn State 5-0 1,397 +2 5 Oklahoma 5-0 1,380 -1 6 Cincinnati 4-0 1,358 +2 7 Ohio State 4-1 1,172 +3 8 Michigan 5-0 1,125 +6 9 Oregon 4-1 1,000 -6 10 BYU 5-0 968 +5 11 Michigan State 5-0 911 +5 12 Oklahoma State 5-0 798 +6 13 Notre Dame 4-1 777 -6 14 Kentucky 5-0 758 +9 15 Coastal Carolina 5-0 699 +1 16 Arkansas 4-1 652 -5 17 Ole Miss 3-1 629 -5 18 Florida 3-2 464 -9 19 Auburn 4-1 463 +3 20 Wake Forest 5-0 441 +5 21 Clemson 3-2 288 -2 22 North Carolina State 4-1 257 +6 23 Texas 4-1 256 +3 24 SMU 5-0 142 +8 25 Arizona State 4-1 141 +12

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 13 Texas A&M; No. 20 UCLA; No. 21 Fresno State; No. 24 Baylor.

Others receiving votes:

Texas A&M 105; San Diego State 103; Baylor 40; Pittsburgh 34; Oregon State 27; Iowa State 27; Virginia Tech 24; Boston College 14; Texas-San Antonio 13; Appalachian State 11; Fresno State 8; Liberty 7; Mississippi State 6; North Carolina 5; Maryland 5; Western Michigan 2; Texas Tech 2; UL Lafayette 1; Nevada 1.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes, and opinions.