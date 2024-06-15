Texas A reels in top-100 TE Kiotti Armstrong

Since the day Mike Elko stepped back on campus at Texas A&M as the head coach of the Aggies, the recruiting presence has been strong.

That was amplified on Friday night as elite four-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong committed to Texas A&M. He chose the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-5, 246-pounder out of Jasper, Texas, is now the highest ranked commit in the Aggies 2025 class.

Texas A&M has long been considered among the shortlist of favorites. Even after the changing of the staff and the reset of the program, they were able to stay in front for Armstrong.

“Coach (Mike) Elko, coach (Trooper) Taylor, I like them a lot. Communication is great, they feel like a family and I like the scheme. And it’s right down the road from me," Armstrong told Rivals this spring.

Darius Armstrong, Kiotti's father commented on the commitment and the feeling the family got while on visits.

"We went back and with this new staff, it was a completely different feeling. And we're Aggies now. Gig 'Em."

As a junior, Armstrong, appeared in 11 games, and while he was not reeling in an abundance of catches, the clip he was scoring touchdowns at was astounding. He finished the season with 26 receptions for 268 yards and a nine touchdowns. That means he scored a touchdown roughly every 2.5 catches.