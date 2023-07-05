Texas recruits Langham Creek's Jordan Washington to play an offensive position it values

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, celebrates with Texas tight end Cade Brewer (80) after defeating Kansas State 22-17 in an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Langham Creek tight end Jordan Washington announced on Tuesday that he had verbally committed to Texas.

A three-star recruit, Washington is viewed as a top-30 tight end on the 247Sports composite rankings. He also took visits to Arizona State, Texas A&M and UTSA before picking the Longhorns.

Washington becomes the 12th member of UT's 2024 recruiting class. Nationally, that class currently ranks 28th.

Since his hire at Texas, Steve Sarkisian has repeatedly stressed the importance of the tight end position on the UT roster. Quarterbacks are the most-integral part of Sarkisian's offensive scheme, but tight ends may be next up.

"We put a lot on them formationally," Sarkisian explained in 2021. "We have a variety of run schemes that ask them to be blockers, whether it's on the line of scrimmage, on the perimeter, internally. And then a pretty extensive role in the passing game so there's a lot on them to make this offense go.

"What all that means is they need to be versatile players. They need to be physical, they need to be athletic, they need to be smart, they need to have good ball skills. There's a lot that goes into that position for us to operate at a high level."

So what is Texas getting in Washington? In the 2023 edition of Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine, the 6-4, 225-pound Washington is described as "a prototypical" tight end. As a junior, he turned 28 catches into 524 yards and five touchdowns.

Washington also earned a first-team nod on District 16-6A's all-district team in 2022. The second-team honoree was Bridgeland senior Reid Mikeska, who signed with South Carolina.

Washington is currently the only tight end in UT's Class of 2024. During the 2023 recruiting cycle, Texas signed three-star recruits Spencer Shannon and Will Randle.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Langham Creek recruit Jordan Washington commits to Texas football team