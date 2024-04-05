Texas recruit Tre Johnson leads Link Academy to 2OT win over Prolific Prep at Chipotle Nationals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns recruit Tre Johnson is busy this week.

Coming off a 17-point performance in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday in Houston, Johnson had to make a quick trip to suburban Indianapolis to help Link Academy defend its high school national title Thursday.

3 Texas Longhorns recruits playing in McDonald’s High School All-American games Tuesday

Link, the No. 6 seed in the Chipotle Nationals tournament, topped No. 3 Prolific Prep 80-76 in double overtime to advance to the semifinals. Johnson had 12 points on 4 of 15 shooting and nine assists for the Lions in the victory. While he wasn’t as efficient from a shooting standpoint on Tuesday, Johnson showcased his court vision and playmaking ability to help his team to the next round.

In the All-American Game, Johnson made five 3-point shots and finished 6 of 9 from the field in 23 minutes as a starting guard for the West team. Johnson led Richardson Lake Highlands to the 6A UIL state championship his junior season in 2022-23 but transferred to the basketball academy in Branson, Missouri for his senior year.

Johnson is the Class of 2024’s No. 5 recruit in the country according to 247Sports and signed a letter of intent with the Longhorns in November.

Labaron Philon led Link Academy with 24 points and Jalen Shelley chipped in 15 points with nine rebounds. For Prolific Prep, AJ Dybantsa

Link will play either Arizona Compass Prep or top-seeded Montverde Academy in the semifinals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.