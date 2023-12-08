Texas recruit decommits from class of 2024

A class of 2024 recruit has decommitted from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. JD Crisp is a three-star athlete out of Cypress, Texas. Crisp has played wide receiver/running back and safety for Second Baptist.

He made the announcement on social media.

First and foremost I want to thank God for putting me in the position I am in today. I would also like to thank Nebraska and the coaching staff for taking the opportunity on me and lastly my parents for their unwavering support but I have made the tough decision to recommit from the University of Nebraska and open my recruitment process.

Crisp chose Nebraska back on September 20. He selected the Cornhuskers over Iowa and Minnesota. Find a class of 2024 list here.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire