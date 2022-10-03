Texas receives votes in latest USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll

Texas had an impressive bounce-back performance in Week 5.

After suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss to Texas Tech in Week 4, the Longhorns played a complete game in all three phases to defeat West Virginia 38-20.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad improved to 3-2 on the year and is now preparing to face Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 8.

Texas appeared in Top 25 rankings earlier in the season, but dropped out after the loss to Texas Tech. It appears the Longhorns are inching their way back into the rankings as they received votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll this week.

The Big 12 is well represented in the poll this week with five programs within the Top 25.

Here’s a look at the full USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll.

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU Kansas TCU UCLA Kansas State Syracuse Baylor Mississippi State Washington Arkansas

Schools dropped out

No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Others receiving votes

Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.

