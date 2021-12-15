Texas receives two crystal balls for Michigan commit Ethan Burke

Jim Harbaugh and his staff may be having some reoccurring nightmares anytime now.

After stealing Xavier Worthy from Michigan last season, Steve Sarkisian seems to be poaching someone else from the Wolverines once again.

Texas received two 247Sports crystal ball predictions for three-star edge rusher Ethan Burke. The Austin native plays at Westlake High School, where he and his team are set to compete for a state title this week.

2⃣ Texas 🔮🔮 picks for Ethan Burke (🏈) ⭐⭐⭐ 2022 Edge / 6-7 / 225

✍️ By Nick Harris, Mike Roach

Burke is a massive player that the Longhorns clearly see potential in, and want to add to their already loaded class of defensive linemen. Texas holds seven commits across the defensive line, which means Burke would be their eighth of the class unless they lose or add someone else.

Burke stands in at a towering 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds. Texas was in on Burke extremely late, which is not surprising as not only does he only have eight offers in total, but the Longhorns have been forming connections with other recruits ahead of the early signing period.

He has flown under the radar it seems, as besides Michigan, he holds offers from schools like Army, Air Force, Baylor, Air Force and Nebraska.

It is evident that the staff wants to add way more depth and size across both sides of the line, as those position groups struggled mightily last season, and Burke is looking like he could be the latest addition.