Texas receives RPM prediction for four-star RB Rickey Stewart Jr.

The Texas Longhorns are trending to win out for another big-time player. Four-star running back Rickey Stewart Jr. was given an RPM prediction from Inside Texas’ Justin Wells to Texas.

Stewart has been productive in the high school ranks. As a sophomore, the gifted runner ran for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns. He followed that total with 2,855 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns as a junior in 2023 for the Chapel Hill Bulldogs in Tyler, Texas.

The Longhorns’ track record with running backs is only growing after proving to develop top running backs over the last few seasons. After sending No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson and fellow ball carrier Roschon Johnson to the NFL, Jonathon Brooks is set to be the next Texas back to head to the pros.

The on-field product has made waves with top recruits in past cycles. Top recruits in Jaydon Blue, Cedric Baxter Jr., Tre Wisner, Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark all headed to Austin to be a part of the loaded Texas running back room. Stewart could be the next.

Blue and Baxter have already made their mark in Austin at the position after combining for over 1,000 rushing yards last season. The two are set to be the focal point of the running back room in 2024.

The Texas running back room is set to be among the nation’s best for the foreseeable future. The Longhorns will look to add Stewart to the running back room in the 2025 recruiting class.

