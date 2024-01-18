Advertisement

Texas receives prediction for Alabama transfer TE Amari Niblack

Cami Griffin
·1 min read
1

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is seemingly landing whoever he wants via the transfer portal this offseason.

The Longhorns have recently emerged as the favorite to land Alabama transfer tight end Amari Niblack. On3’s Gerry Hamilton entered a prediction in favor of Texas to land Niblack on Thursday.

With Ja’Tavion Sanders departing for the NFL draft, Texas could benefit from talent and depth at the position. In 2023, Niblack hauled in 20 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 16.4 yards per reception.

Niblack is currently on an official visit in Austin. According to On3, he is the No. 1 tight end in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire