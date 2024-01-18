Texas receives prediction for Alabama transfer TE Amari Niblack

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is seemingly landing whoever he wants via the transfer portal this offseason.

The Longhorns have recently emerged as the favorite to land Alabama transfer tight end Amari Niblack. On3’s Gerry Hamilton entered a prediction in favor of Texas to land Niblack on Thursday.

With Ja’Tavion Sanders departing for the NFL draft, Texas could benefit from talent and depth at the position. In 2023, Niblack hauled in 20 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 16.4 yards per reception.

Niblack is currently on an official visit in Austin. According to On3, he is the No. 1 tight end in the transfer portal.

NEW: Texas recruiting insider @GHamilton_On3 has logged a prediction for the Longhorns to land Alabama transfer TE Amari Niblack🤘 Intel: https://t.co/onqVrsXSEq pic.twitter.com/X4iEBJhFPg — On3 (@On3sports) January 18, 2024

