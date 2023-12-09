Advertisement
Texas receives prediction to win over five-star DB Xavier Filsaime

Joey Hickey
Making the College Football Playoff is a strong recruiting pitch. Texas is leveraging that success on the recruiting trail.

McKinney five-star safety Xavier Filsaime was set to become a Florida Gator, but there’s reason to believe that could change. The north Texas talent received a flip prediction in favor of Texas from Inside Texas analyst Eric Nahlin. If Nahlin’s success forecasting recruiting decisions is any indication, the Longhorns have a strong chance to win the recruitment.

Texas can make do without elite safety talents, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to add a five-star talent at the position. The program is used to landing big time safeties, but never behind as strong a front six as the Longhorns have built in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s three seasons in Austin.

Filsaime would become the fourth five-star to join Texas’ already talent-laden recruiting class. He would join wide receiver Ryan Wingo, edge rusher Colin Simmons and offensive tackle Brandon Baker as Longhorn pledges to receive five-star billing.

We will continue to monitor the recruitment as it develops.

