Texas receives prediction for Alabama transfer WR Isaiah Bond

It’s been a great week for the Texas Longhorns.

Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his return earlier this week. A day later, head coach Steve Sarkisian let the world know that he would remain in Austin following reports that he could become Nick Saban’s successor at Alabama.

On Friday, the good news continued. Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond received a recruiting prediction from Inside Texas’ Eric Nahlin to transfer to Texas.

Bond is expected to be in Austin for a visit this weekend. With the Crimson Tide in 2023, Bond led the team in receptions with 48. He accounted for 668 receiving yards and four touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per catch.

Landing Bond would be a massive win for Sarkisian’s staff and could have an impact like that of AD Mitchell last season.

NEW: Inside Texas' @EricNahlin has logged an expert prediction for the Longhorns to land Alabama transfer WR Isaiah Bond🤘https://t.co/Pp2IYYIo2Z pic.twitter.com/XjGOfcS0nY — On3 (@On3sports) January 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire