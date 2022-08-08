Texas receives one first place vote in USA TODAY Sports’ top 25 coaches poll
There’s always some sort of drama related to preseason college football rankings.
On Monday, it happened to center around the Texas Longhorns. USA TODAY Sports’ AFCA Coaches Poll was released and one head coach gave a first place vote to Texas.
Before you assume it was Steve Sarkisian voting for his own team, it wasn’t. Sarkisian’s name is not present on the list of voters. Fans will not get to see who voted the Longhorns No. 1 until the end of the season.
Aside from that, the poll looks fairly respectable with Texas landing at No. 18 and Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia owning the top three spots.
Here’s a full look at the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.
Rank
Team
Points
1st Place Votes
1
1,634
54
2
1,564
5
3
1,542
6
4
1,356
–
5
1,284
–
6
1,232
–
7
1,219
–
8
Utah
1,134
–
9
1,027
–
10
Baylor
891
–
11
Oklahoma State
859
–
12
734
–
13
North Carolina State
726
–
14
711
–
15
602
–
16
Pittsburgh
450
–
17
Miami (Fl)
433
–
18
383
1
19
Wake Forest
381
–
20
369
–
21
Kentucky
353
–
22
Cincinnati
339
–
23
334
–
24
Ole Miss
327
–
25
Houston
257
–
Others Receiving Votes
Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1
Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.