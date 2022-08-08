Texas receives one first place vote in USA TODAY Sports’ top 25 coaches poll

Cami Griffin
·2 min read

There’s always some sort of drama related to preseason college football rankings.

On Monday, it happened to center around the Texas Longhorns. USA TODAY Sports’ AFCA Coaches Poll was released and one head coach gave a first place vote to Texas.

Before you assume it was Steve Sarkisian voting for his own team, it wasn’t. Sarkisian’s name is not present on the list of voters. Fans will not get to see who voted the Longhorns No. 1 until the end of the season.

Aside from that, the poll looks fairly respectable with Texas landing at No. 18 and Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia owning the top three spots.

Here’s a full look at the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Rank

Team

Points

1st Place Votes

1

Alabama

1,634

54

2

Ohio State

1,564

5

3

Georgia

1,542

6

4

Clemson

1,356

5

Notre Dame

1,284

6

Michigan

1,232

7

Texas A&M

1,219

8

Utah

1,134

9

Oklahoma

1,027

10

Baylor

891

11

Oklahoma State

859

12

Oregon

734

13

North Carolina State

726

14

Michigan State

711

15

Southern California

602

16

Pittsburgh

450

17

Miami (Fl)

433

18

Texas

383

1

19

Wake Forest

381

20

Wisconsin

369

21

Kentucky

353

22

Cincinnati

339

23

Arkansas

334

24

Ole Miss

327

25

Houston

257

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

