Texas receives one first place vote in USA TODAY Sports’ top 25 coaches poll

There’s always some sort of drama related to preseason college football rankings.

On Monday, it happened to center around the Texas Longhorns. USA TODAY Sports’ AFCA Coaches Poll was released and one head coach gave a first place vote to Texas.

Before you assume it was Steve Sarkisian voting for his own team, it wasn’t. Sarkisian’s name is not present on the list of voters. Fans will not get to see who voted the Longhorns No. 1 until the end of the season.

Aside from that, the poll looks fairly respectable with Texas landing at No. 18 and Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia owning the top three spots.

Here’s a full look at the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Rank Team Points 1st Place Votes 1 Alabama 1,634 54 2 Ohio State 1,564 5 3 Georgia 1,542 6 4 Clemson 1,356 – 5 Notre Dame 1,284 – 6 Michigan 1,232 – 7 Texas A&M 1,219 – 8 Utah 1,134 – 9 Oklahoma 1,027 – 10 Baylor 891 – 11 Oklahoma State 859 – 12 Oregon 734 – 13 North Carolina State 726 – 14 Michigan State 711 – 15 Southern California 602 – 16 Pittsburgh 450 – 17 Miami (Fl) 433 – 18 Texas 383 1 19 Wake Forest 381 – 20 Wisconsin 369 – 21 Kentucky 353 – 22 Cincinnati 339 – 23 Arkansas 334 – 24 Ole Miss 327 – 25 Houston 257 –

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1

