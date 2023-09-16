Texas receives more recruiting predictions for five-star WR Ryan Wingo

Texas is continuing to trend as the favorite to land five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

Wingo is rated the No. 2 wide receiver in the country and the No. 2 recruit in Missouri for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

On Saturday, while Wingo is in Austin visiting for the Wyoming game, the Longhorns received two more recruiting predictions. Horns247 insiders Jordan Scruggs and Hank South each entered a prediction for Wingo with a medium confidence level.

Texas’ big win over Alabama last week should continue to provide momentum on the recruiting trail over the coming months.

