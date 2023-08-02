Texas receives five crystal ball predictions in their favor

The Longhorns have been hitting the recruiting trail as hard as any program across the country, and they appear to have more good news coming their way.

After seeing Texas’ class take a major leap from around No. 60 in the country to now being a top-25 class, 247Sports analyst Hank South is calling for more. The Texas recruiting insider for Bama247 inserted five crystal ball predictions on Tuesday in favor of Texas for recruits across multiple classes.

Let’s take a look at which recruits Texas is now viewed as the favorite to land in the near future, according to Hank South.

Javian Osborne, RB, 2026

It is rare to land a recruit that is one year removed from the current class, but South views the Longhorns as the favorite to land a running back that is two classes away. While there aren’t any rankings available for the 2026 class, Osborne is one of the hottest recruits in the state of Texas holding offers from TCU, Oklahoma, SMU, and Texas Tech.

Landon Rink, DL, 2025

Another recruit in a future class, four-star Landon Rink now holds two crystal ball predictions in favor of Texas. The Cy-Fair product holds nearly 20 offers and ranks as the No. 280 player in the country in the 2025 class.

Jordon Davison, RB, 2025

The Mater Dei running back currently ranks as the No. 30 player in the class of 2025 and holds 50 offers. He would continue Texas’ streak of adding elite running backs and help their cause to continue to become RBU. A win for Texas here would be thanks to their huge efforts in recruiting the high school powerhouse programs.

Tyler Thomas, OL, 2025

Kyle Flood has been a revelation in reconstructing Texas’ offensive line that was once so bad they rotated four players at a time. Programs like Houston, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Penn State are all notable programs in the mix for his services. At 6-foot-4, nearly 320 pounds he is built like a day one starter at the college level.

Caleb Chester, CB, 2025

The Texas coaching staff is clearly pushing hard for future recruits as well as the 2024 class. Caleb Chester isn’t yet ranked, but he does hold nearly 30 offers from programs such as Auburn, Arkansas, Oregon, and Texas A&M. The Longhorns continue to look ahead at maintaining a strong secondary.

