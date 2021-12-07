Texas receives crystal balls for four-star OT Malik Agbo, four-star DB Larry Turner-Gooden

The Longhorns are starting to pick up steam on the recruiting trail.

While Texas is expected to be busy in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason to try and land immediate contributors, their 2022 recruiting class has the chance to finish off as one of the top classes in the country.

Thanks to sudden coaching changes at Oklahoma and Oregon, the Longhorns were able to land former Sooner pledge Kobie McKinzie and are now the favorite for former Ducks pledge Kelvin Banks.

On Tuesday morning, the good news continued to roll in as Texas received 247Sports crystal ball predictions for four-star defensive back Larry Turner-Gooden and four-star offensive lineman Malik Agbo.

Mike Roach of Horns247 entered a prediction for Agbo on Dec. 7 with a medium confidence level of six. Roach was also the insider to enter a prediction for Turner-Gooden on Tuesday, but with a high confidence level of seven.

The ultimate measuring stick for how strong Texas can close out their 2022 recruiting class will be how many offensive lineman they’re able to land. Agbo, Banks, Kam Dewberry, Devon Campbell, Earnest Greene, Cameron Williams and Neto Umeozulu are still on Texas’ board.

Agbo is rated the No. 5 overall prospect from the state of Washington and the No. 20 offensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports.

Turner-Gooden is a California native and recently received an in-home visit from Steve Sarkisian. 247Sports has him rated the No. 10 safety in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 10 overall prospect from the state.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.