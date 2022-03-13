Texas receives crystal ball prediction for five-star RB Rueben Owens

It is possible that after the 2022 season Texas will be losing both Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, but Longhorns fans might not need to fret.

It has been the world’s worst kept secret that five-star running back Rueben Owens and Texas have interest in one another. Owens was once a Longhorn pledge, but decided to re-open his recruitment. However, based on the most recent crystal ball prediction, he could end up wearing burnt orange in college anyway.

After four crystal ball predictions were made by 247Sports’ experts in February, some fans expected a commitment but Owens was still going through the process. They have another reason to be excited, as 247Sports’ director of recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, inserted a crystal ball prediction in favor of Texas this week.

Typically when a recruit receives a prediction from Wiltfong, it means that is where that recruit is headed to play his college football as Wiltfong has been correct on 96% of his predictions.

As it currently stands, Texas holds five crystal ball predictions, and Oklahoma holds just one, which was made during the Lincoln Riley tenure.

Owens has lit up the high school ranks, as he has rushed for over 5,300 yards, 76 touchdowns, and has added two receiving touchdowns.

He along with Jonathan Brooks and Jaydon Blue should have Texas fans optimistic that there will be little drop off when Robinson and Johnson depart.