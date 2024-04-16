Texas receiver recaps visit with Nebraska

A class of 2026 wide receiver is raving about his recent visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Brock Boyd is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect from Southlake Carroll High School out of Southlake, Texas.

Boyd visited with the Huskers over the weekend and is already looking forward to his next visit. He posted about the trip on social media.

Wow!! I had a great time with @HuskerFootball. Thank you so much for the hospitality!! Will definitely be back soon.

As a sophomore, Boyd had 57 receptions for 797 yards and seven touchdowns. He is currently ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire