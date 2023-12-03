Texas reaches CFP as No. 3 seed, will face Washington in playoff after holding off Alabama, FSU

After Texas secured the Big 12 championship on Saturday, Jordan Whittington was asked why the Longhorns deserved a spot in the College Football Playoff.

"Put us in and you'll find out," he implored.

On Sunday, Texas was put in. And now it's time to find out.

The College Football Playoff committee revealed on Sunday that Texas will be the seeded third among the final four teams playing for a national championship. This will be UT's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. When Texas last reached college football's title game in 2009, the Bowl Championship Series system was being used.

Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders leads the team out of the tunnel at AT&T Stadium ahead of Saturday's Big 12 championship game in Arlington. The Longhorns beat Oklahoma State 49-21 and on Sunday secured their first-ever CFP invitation.

Texas will join No. 1 Michigan (13-0), No. 2 Washington (13-0) and No. 4 Alabama (12-1) in the hunt for a national championship. Texas and Washington's semifinal showdown in the Sugar Bowl will take place on Jan. 1, 2024. Michigan and Alabama will battle in the Rose Bowl on the same day.

Texas was propelled into the playoffs by a late surge. In each of the five rankings released by the committee this season, Texas was the No. 7 team. That included this past Tuesday's update. Never before had a team ranked lower than sixth in the final update reached the playoff.

But this year, Texas edged another one-loss team in Georgia and an undefeated Florida State team. Certainly working in UT's favor was winning the Big 12 title and a 34-24 win at Alabama back in September.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas reaches CFP as No. 3 seed, will face Washington in semifinals