Texas RB Roschon Johnson selected in second round of CBS Sports’ latest NFL mock draft

Texas running back Roschon Johnson has seen his draft stock rise significantly over the last few months.

Johnson primarily served as Bijan Robinson’s backup for the majority of his collegiate career. However, he made the most of each opportunity and quickly became one of the leaders of the team. The do-it-all back finished the 2022 season with 554 rushing yards at 6.0 yards per carry.

He was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this year and was named a standout of the first practice before suffering a broken hand. Johnson also competed in the NFL Combine recently and blew teams away in his interviews.

During the 2022 college football season, Johnson was considered a likely Day 3 pick. Now, CBS Sports’ latest NFL mock draft has the former Longhorn taken off of the board in the second round.

The Buffalo Bills select Johnson with the No. 59 overall pick. Buffalo signed former Patriots running back Damien Harris this offseason, but Johnson could step in immediately as a special teams contributor along with competing for significant playing time.

