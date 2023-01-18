Texas RB Roschon Johnson deemed an ‘underrated’ NFL Draft prospect

Texas is sending a pair of excellent running backs to the 2023 NFL Draft. Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson created one of the best duos in college football last season.

Robinson gets most of the publicity and attention as a prospect and deservingly so. He took home the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in the nation. NFL scouts project Robinson to be a first-round draft pick in April.

Despite taking on a lesser role behind Bijan, Roschon Johnson is a well-deserving prospect in his own right. Pro Football Focus ranks Johnson as one of the most underrated players in the 2023 draft class.

Johnson totaled 2,610 yards from scrimmage and 26 touchdowns in his four seasons at Texas. He made the position switch from quarterback to running back before his freshman year and excelled from the jump.

Special teams is another area where Johnson can make a substantial impact at the next level. He consistently showed his versatility in making tackles in the kicking game for Texas.

10 underrated prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft👀 pic.twitter.com/Mq66aBgYw3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 18, 2023

