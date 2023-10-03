Texas RB Jonathon Brooks an X-Factor against Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners will likely be aggressive on Saturday. Chaos is the team’s best mode of defensive attack. They will have to bring pressure to stop the Longhorns in the passing game. Texas can counter with the run.

We are familiar with Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables’ defenses from his days as defensive coordinator for the Sooners. The lasting impression he left on the rivalry involved holding 2009 starting quarterback Colt McCoy and company to 16 points. He did so with aggressive and attacking defense.

Aggression can come with downside. If you do blitz and miss, the offense can attack an off-balanced defense and hit pay dirt.

Former Texas running back Roschon Johnson did that in an otherwise forgettable performance for the Longhorns in the rivalry in 2019. Johnson attacked an overeager Oklahoma defense for a 57-yard run to set up a touchdown. It’s that type of counterattack Texas needs to combat what Venables is about to throw the Longhorns’ way.

Enter Jonathon Brooks who ranks No. 3 in the nation in rushing yards through five games. Brooks has emerged as a dominant force for the team in its last three games, rushing for an average of 162.6 yards in the last three contests. Four of his five touchdown runs came against Kansas and Baylor the last two weeks.

Brooks is emerging as a legitimate problem against which defenses will have to contend. And if he can make the Sooners pay for their aggression, it could give the Longhorns an edge in the game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire