Texas RB Jonathon Brooks visiting with Buccaneers, Panthers this week

Despite an ACL tear in November, Texas running back Jonathon Brooks is widely considered the No. 1 running back in the 2024 NFL draft class.

Brooks is expected to be cleared for NFL training camp this summer.

In many recent NFL mock drafts, Brooks is projected on Day 2 in either the second or third round. The highest projection for Brooks has been to the Dallas Cowboys at pick No. 24 in the first round.

Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Brooks will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers this week while also returning to Indianapolis for NFL Combine rechecks.

Prior to injury, Brooks rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns on 187 carries in 2023.

#Texas RB Jonathon Brooks, the top back on several boards, is on a Top 30 visit to the #Bucs today and he has #Panthers tomorrow, source said. On Wednesday, he heads to Indy for Combine rechecks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2024

