Texas RB Jonathon Brooks has started running 12 weeks after ACL surgery

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks won't work out for scouts at the Scouting Combine. He won't work out for them at a Pro Day either.

Yet, some team could make Brooks the first running back selected in the 2024 draft.

Brooks tore his ACL in a game against TCU on Nov. 11, and through 12 weeks of rehab, Brooks said he is ahead of schedule.

"I'm just starting to get to running, and then expected timeline is training camp. Start of training camp," Brooks said Friday.

Brooks ran for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games. It came after he waited his turn behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson.

"Everything happens for a reason, you know," Brooks said. "I feel like it was truly a blessing from God for me to be behind those two guys and for me to get my moment. And like I said, everything happens for a reason. Injuries are a part of the game. It sucks that it happened, but it happened. So ,I just kind of got to, you know, do what I'm given, and just keep my faith in God and feel like he has a better plan for me, a bigger, a bigger sight for me than I know I do. So, just really trusting in him and believing in myself."

Brooks has met with several teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl and at the Scouting Combine. There isn't much more he can do to get ready for 2024 than to just keep doing what he's doing.

Some scouts believe he still is the best back in the draft despite his injury, so he still could be the first running back selected next month.