Texas RB Javian Osborne gets offer from USC

Forney (Texas) High 2026 running back Javian Osborne is having a fantastic sophomore season. He has rushed for 1,486 yards and 24 touchdowns with two more receiving scores through 10 games to date.

Osborne rushed the ball 144 times for 977 yards and 8 touchdowns in his freshman season.

College programs have certainly been taking notice, including USC, which recently offered the Texas native.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound prospect has also gotten offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Washington, Texas Tech, Baylor, Auburn and many more.

Osborne would be the fourth commitment for USC in the Class of 2026. The Trojans boast the No. 1 overall class for 2026 according to the 247Sports composite. The Trojans already have the No. 1 cornerback and the No. 1 quarterback from the Class of 2026.

USC has a lot of work to do with its 2024 class. The Trojans were in the top six in early July but have fallen well off the pace since then. USC fans would love to see a lot more 2024 commitments and some more momentum within the current recruiting cycle. However, they won’t turn down another 2026 commitment if they can get it.

