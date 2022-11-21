Texas RB Bijan Robinson wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week was a no-brainer selection this week.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is taking home the honors after his monster performance over Kansas.

The Jayhawks had trouble tackling Robinson all day long. He ran for a career-high 243 yards and four touchdowns on a 9.7 yards per carry clip. Robinson’s big day paced Texas to an easy 55-14 victory.

Bijan continues to make his way up the ranks among all-time leading rushers at the University of Texas. Saturday’s game pushed Robinson into fifth place on the Longhorns’ all-time rushing list.

Robinson is the first offensive player of the season to take home the weekly award for the Longhorns. Defensive back Jahdae Barron (Week 3) and linebacker Jaylan Ford (Week 7 and Week 10) received defensive recognition earlier in the year.

Bijan Robinson is your #Big12FB Offensive Player of the Week 🤘 @Bijan5Robinson pic.twitter.com/pFMXAPq6QM — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 21, 2022

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire