Texas RB Bijan Robinson visits the Dallas Cowboys

Bijan Robinson could make the move from the premier college football team in Texas to the state’s top professional team. The Dallas Cowboys are taking a close look at the generational running back.

Robinson has put up impressive numbers for the Longhorns this season. The Texas workhorse has taken 258 carries for 1,580 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and 6.1 yards per carry.

Bijan has been an equally dynamic receiver in burnt orange. Robinson has 19 receptions for 314 yards and 16.5 yards per reception.

It’s no secret Dallas could be in the market for a running back. Ezekiel Elliott appears to be seeing his role slowly diminish while Tony Pollard will likely see free agency soon.

Elliott was seen as one of many cautionary tales of NFL franchises overvaluing the running back position. Nevertheless, Bijan Robinson’s skill set could make each NFL team reconsider its running back philosophy.

Here’s how social media is taking the Bijan Robinson news.

Visiting at The Star

Bijan Robinson was visiting with Ezekiel Elliott today at the Cowboys headquarters.

Big news may be coming. Stay tuned https://t.co/mEliLFJj8O — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 5, 2022

Hanging out with Ezekiel Elliott

Texas running back Bijan Robinson, a prospective first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was at the Cowboys-Colts game "visiting". He may or may not have hung out little with running back Ezekiel Elliott and his peeps. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 5, 2022

Mock Draft

We projected Bijan Robinson going to the Dallas Cowboys in our 2023 NFL Mock Drafthttps://t.co/GhHmA8uSRQ https://t.co/3bZnFTVPWX — How Bout Them (@HowBoutThem88) December 5, 2022

Dallas Texas TV

Texas Lonhorns star running back Bijan Robinson visited the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco today 👀 pic.twitter.com/NDzaF1idRv — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) December 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire